AirAsia mitanyag og e-boarding pass karon

ANG AirAsia’s e-boarding pass makuha na karon sa tanang domestic flights.

Makasinati na og kahamugaway sa checking-in ug boarding flights gamit ang smartphones.

Ang AirAsia’s “E-Boarding Pass” usa ka paperless boarding pass nga maghatag sa guests nga walay check-in-baggage sa pagdiretso sa boarding gate nga dili na malinya sa check-in counter o desk sa airpor.

Ang guests nga dunay check-in-baggage, kinahanglan nga mohapit una sa iyang bag sa drop counter first sa dili molahios sa boarding gate.

Si Philippines AirAsia CEO Captain Dexter Comendador nagkanayon, “We are constantly investing in technology to make flying easier, more enjoyable, and comfortable for our guests. With the expected surge of travellers this summer, e-boarding pass will significantly reduce time spent queueing at airport counters.”

Aron makasinati sa maong serbisyo, ang guests mo-download lang sa AirAsia Mobile App sa ilang smartphones ug gamita kini nga application sa check-in ug modawat sa e-boarding pass sa ilang mobile phones.

Sa pag-board, ang guests mogamit sa ilang mobile phones sa pagpakita sa e-boarding pass inay sa traditional paper tickets. PR