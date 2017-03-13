DSWD-7 mipada og hinabang sa siyudad, lalawigan sa Surigao

WALAY semana human sa 6.7 magnitude sa Surigao del Norte, ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII nipadala dayon og hinabang nga pagkaon sa mga biktima sa linog.

“As a response to the immediate needs of the earthquake survivors, we provide augmentation to DSWD Caraga,” matod ni DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre.

Sukad sa Pebrero 13, ang DSWD-7 nagpadala na og mga pagkaon sa Surigao City.

Atol sa pagpadala ning taho, nikaba na sa 24,400 ka family food packs ang napadala sa Surigao City.

Sa pagkompleto sa 30,000 nga gihnagyo nga family food packs, ang nabiling 5,600 ka family food packs napadala niadtong Pebrero 16, 2017.

“We opted to transport the family food packs through a cargo ship and not through plane because the runway of Surigao City airport was damaged,” dugang ni Director Macapobre.

Matag karton sa family food pack dunay 6 ka kilos rice, 4 cans sardines, 4 cans corned beef o beef loaf ug 6 sachets coffee.

Ang DSWD-7 nipadala usab og non-food items uban sa kataposang hugma sa family food packs nga gipdala sa Surigao.

Kininaglakip sa 5,000 ka banig, 5,000 moskewtiro, 5,000 ka habol, 10,000 pieces malong and 900 pre-cut laminated sacks.

“At any given time, we have 30,000 stockpile of family food packs ready for immediate delivery upon request,” matod ni Director Macapobre.

Si Director Macapobre nipasabot usab nga pinaagi sa Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC), "we were able to improve the storage of food packs and warehousing of food and non-food commodities and we are assured of the quality of stockpiles of family food packs."

Ang VDRC, nahimotang sa Barangay Casuntingan, dakbayan sa Mandaue, naa ang custom-built mechanized production system nga gidesenyo sa paspas nga paghimo sa family food packs.

Ang VDRC usa sa nagpadayon nga strategic partnership tali sa DSWD ug United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) sa pagpalambo sa pagtubag sa emerhensiya sa Pilipinas.

Kini gipundohan sa ka­gam­hanan sa njasod sa Australia ug ang United Kingdom.

Sukad sa operasyon sa VDRC sa miaging tuiga, ang DSWD-7 nakapdaga na og hinabang sa ubang rehiyonnga dunay katalgaman. PR