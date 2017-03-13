Summer Rock Climbing Clinic sa Metrosports

ANG Cebu Rock Climbing Community mopahigayon sa ikaupat nga tuig sa Summer Rock Climbing Clinic karong Abril 17 ngadto sa Mayo 14 sa Vertigo Clim­bing Center sa Metrosports, Lahug. Ang clinic giprograma sa mga tawo nga walay igong kasinatian sa pagkatkat. Ang mga klase mo-cover sa basic climbing skills la­kip sa knot tying, bela­ying, top rope, lead climbing, ug safety procedures. Sila si Joshua Suson ug Dodong Mugot, pulos mga beterano sa rock climbing ug dunay international nga sertipikasyon, mao ang motudlo. Ang registration fee balor P2,500 nga maglakip sa Climbing Fee sud sa usa ka buwan, climbing harness, pisi ug climbing chalk. Sa mga interesado, bisita sa Cebu Rock Climbing Community’s facebook. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Marso 14, 2017.

