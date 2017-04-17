AirAsia mipalapad karon sa China-Manila network

ANG AirAsia mas mipalapad sa biyahe tali sa China pinaagi sa pag-abli sa bag-ong Manila-Guangzhou.

Si Philippines AirAsia CEO Captain Dexter Comendador nagkanayon, “We are pleased to open Guangzhou from Manila to boost tourism and socio-economic activities through our signature low fares and only the best quality service. We would like to encourage travelers to explore new places for both business and leisure activities.”

Sa pagsaulog sa paglusad, ang AirAsia nitanyag og P1.00 base fare nga makuha lang sa airasia.com alang sa travel period sugod sa Abril 27 ngadto sa Oktubre 28, 2017.

Ang Guangzhou nahimitang sa habagatang bahin sa China ug ang maong dakbayan duol sa Hong Kong ug Macau diin du­nay daghang maanindot nga ka­suroyan, shopping ug uban pa.

Labing inila mao ang South China Botanic Garden, Zhenhai Tower, Chimelong Resort, Qingping Market, Litai Waterfalls ug ang Pearl River Cruise.

Naila usab nga birthplace sa “marine silk road” lakip sa pag-abli sa puwerto sa China ngadto sa kalibotan, ang Guang­zhou naila nga trade center uban sa modern commer­cial ug international hubs alang sa negosyo ug pamatigayon.

Ang brand-new landmark nga makadani sa mga bisita mao ang Canton Tower, Canton Fair Complex nga host sa world's largest trade fair, ang world's first model sa self-driving super sports concept car ug daghan pang uban.

Nagpakita lang kini nga paspas ang paglambo sa Gu­angzhou isip international, competitive ug innovative city.

Gawas sa Manila, ang AirAsia Group nagserbisyo sa direct flight sa Guangzhou gikan sa Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu ug Bangkok.

Ang AirAsia flights tali sa Manila ug Guangzhou magsugod karong Abril 27 sulod sa upat ka higayon sa semana sa Manila’s NAIA Terminal 3 sa 23:50 matag Lunes, Miyerkules, Huwebes ug Sabado. PR