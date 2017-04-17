Anak ni Roy Vinzon ni-audition sa The Voice Teen

NI-AUDITION ang dalagitang anak sa 63-anyos ug beteranong action star Roy Vinzon sa The Voice Teen edition nga nagsugod niadtong Dominggo sa ABS-CBN.

Ang 15-anyos nga si Isabela Vinzon nikanta sa "Feeling Good" ni Nina Simone.

Sila rang Bamboo ug Sharon Cuneta ang nituyok apan ang rocker nga si Bamboo ang iyang gipili nga mamahimong coach.

"Paumanhin lang na hindi ako umikot, that's one of my favorite songs too, but the minute I saw Bamboo, I figured, you know what, yes. I will just enjoy the rest of the performance and just be happy for your dad, because look at that face. Oh my God," matod ni Lea Salonga kang Roy Vinzon.

"Alam mo 'yung tipo mong mang-aawit, hindi na ako gagalaw pa eh. Talagang hindi ko na papakialaman pa. Talagang si Coach Bamboo na ang perfect na coach para sa' yo," dugang ni Sarah Geronimo.

Sa usa ka artikulo nga nigawas sa ABS-CBN niadtong 2011, si Roy Vinzon gihulagway nga kaduha na niagi og diborsyo. Una siyang nakasal sa singer ug model Mae Cendaña, ug ikaduha sa non-showbiz girl. Ang maong parehong kaminyuon nahitabo sa Amerika.