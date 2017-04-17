DSWD-7 midasig sa kababayen-an nga moapil sa grupo nga kalapi

ANG Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII nidasig sa kababayen-an sa pag-apil ug aktibong sakop sa Kalipunan ng Liping Pi­lipina (KALIPI) Nasyonal Federation.

Usa kini ka people's organization (PO) sa women initiated sa DSWD, ang KALIPI Nasyonal gitumong sa pagpalig-on ug institutionalize sa national ug local programs for women.

“I encourage women groups or organizations to be part of KALIPI,” matod ni Ma. Socorro M. Alfafara, national ug regional president sa KALIPI Nasyonal, atol sa culminating activity sa Women’s Month celebration niadtong Abril 1 sa Social Hall sa Cebu City Hall.

“Common reasons that hinder them to join us are dili lang sa ko kay busy ko sa balay o akong negosyo (I cannot join because I am busy at home or in my business), but so far in all my orientation I have not encounter a single women who refuse to become a KALIPI member,” dugang ni Alfafara.

Gipasabot ni Alfafara nga usa ka katungod sa usa ka babaye sa pag-apil sa bisan unsang kahugpongan labina sa pagpalambo sa kaugalingong.

“There are already many empowered Filipina but we still continue to reach out as many women especially those who belong to the poor, margina­lized and vulnerable sectors,” dason niya nga siya nakabiyahe ug nakigkita sa ubang kababayen-an sa ubang bahn sa nasod.

Ang direksiyon sa KALIPI alang sa paghatag og gahom sa kababayen-an, dugang ni Alfafara, nga dunay koneksiyon ang DSWD ug ubang nasudnong ahensiya nga dunay mga programa ug mga serbisyo sa kababayen-an.

Dili pa lang dugay, ang DSWD nikopnsiderar sa Ka­lapi nga kabahin sa pagpatuman sa mga programa ngadto sa labing ubos nga ang-ang.

“Little by little, as we do the movement, we also want them to improve in the four aspects of their life; social, economic, political and cultural,” dason niya.

Ang KALIPI aktibo sa rehiyon 7 apan ang Bohol ug Siquijor wala pay pederasyon sa ilang lalawigan. PR