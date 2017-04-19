3 ka barangay sa Toledo gihatagan og ayudang medikal

MGA residente sa Barangay Cabitoonan ug Awihao sa dakbayan sa Toledo maka­baton og mas maayo nga serbisyo sa ilang health centers. Ang barangay health centers nakadawat og bag-o nga pa­silidad ug ekipo gikan sa AboitizPower, subsidaryo sa Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI). Ang AboitizPower nitukud og health center sa Cabitoonan og ni-donate og mga ekipo arun ang pasilidad makahatag og basic medical care, apil ang pa-anakanan. Ang barangay sa Awihao nga nidawat sa ilang bag-o nga health center sa miagi nga tuig, nakadawat pud og bag-o nga mga ekipo. Mulapas sa libu-an ka mga residente sa Barangay Cabitoonan, Awihao ug Bato ang nakadawat og medical ug dental services sa health mission nga gipasiugda sa AboitizPower sa miagi nga Disyembre. Ang tulo ka mga barangay host sa 340-MW thermal power project sa TVI, nga mosugod sa ilang komersyal nga operasyon sa tuig 2018. Si Cabitoonan Barangay Captain Ophelio Dolino mipadayag nga ang katawhan dili na kinahanglanun nga mu-adto sa silingan'g barangay sa panahon sa medical emergencies ug sa pagpanganak tungod kay aduna na'y health center nga gihatag sa AboitizPower ug Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. Ang mga residente sa tulo ka barangay nakadawat og libre'ng medisina ug food supplements sa medical mission nga gilangkuban ug upat ka physician, upat ka mga dentista, upat ka pharmacistx ug 15 ka mga nurse. Ang health assistance sa mga barangay kabahin sa corporate social responsibility (CSR) program sa Aboitiz Power Corporation, ang holding company sa Aboitiz group's investments sa power generation ug distribution. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

