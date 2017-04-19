Ernest Cu sa Globe giila nga PH Best CEO sa FinanceAsia

ANG Globe Telecom giila sa upat ka kategoriya lakip sa Best Managed Company.

Si Globe president & CEO Ernest Cu giila isip Philip Best CEO sa Pilipinas sumala sa FinanceAsia.

Ang kompaniya maoy ikatulo sa Best Managed Company sa nasod ug giila sa ubang kate­goriya.

Sumala sa FinanceAsia, usa ka leading publisher sa financial news sa Asia Pacific region, si Cu nigawas sa unang dapit sa Best CEO category uban sa 23 points.

Ang Globe 3rd sa Best at In­vestor Relations, 4th Best at Cor­porate Social Responsibility ug 6th sa Most Commitment to Corporate Governance.

Ang pag-ila gibase sa survey nga gihimo sa FinanceAsia nga naglakip sa investors sa ilang panglantaw sa pipila ka mga kompanoya sa Asya nga ilang gikonsiderar nga maayong pagkdumala, uban sa best senior executives.

Ang FinanceAsia nakadawsat og tubag gikan sa 180 portfolio managers ug buy-side analysts.

“The host of citations from FinanceAsia underscores our commitment to achieve remarkable results not only in terms of financial performance but also in adhering to the principles of good corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and investor relations. I am deeply honored that Globe has been recognized for our remarkable efforts in the industry,” said Cu. PR