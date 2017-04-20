International career ni Kris hawsiao?

GIANUNSYO ni Kris Aquino nga nipirma na siya og kontrata sa East West Artists, ang talent management agency sa Los Angeles, California ubos sa direct supervision sa usa sa iyang mga partner nga si Chris Lee.”

Apan sigon sa usa ka artikulo sa Abante.com nga base sa ilang pag-research, dili taas og rating sa IMDBPro (Internet Movie Data Base) ang East West Artists Agency.

Ila sad nadiskubre nga wala gani silay website ug “coming soon” pa lang.

Si Chris Lee, kinsa usa ka Fil-Am nga dili kamao mo-estorya og Tagalog, nasuta nga kanhi intern sa Paradigm Talent Agency apan wala magdugay ang serbisyo tungod sa “unpleasant experience.”

Posible sad matangtang si Kris sa maong agency tungod sa kalapasan sa NDA o non-disclosure agreement.

“If the production outfit (let’s say Disney or Warner Bros.) asked the actor to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), the actor is not supposed to mention any information about their role or participation in the project.

“Even if the actor has already signed a Deal Memo (Contract) with the production company, it is a ground of termination of contract,” pasabot sa Hollywood insider nga nahinabi sa Abante.com.

Ug bisan madayon ang partisipasyon ni Kris sa pelikula, dili pa gihapon sigurado kay mahimo pa kuno ning ma-edit labi na kon gamay ra ang imong role.

Nag-post si Kris sa iyang Instagram account nga “In silence, let your success be the noise” nga nagpasabot nga mosunod na siya sa hangyo sa iyang agent ug mga igsuon nga dili na magsige og tagawtaw sa iyang Hollywood project.