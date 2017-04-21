Globe At Home mipaila sa 1st prepaid WIFI device

ANG Globe At Home nipaila sa 1st Prepaid Home WIFI device nga available sa Globe stores nationwide. Sa kanidad nga P1,999 lang, dali ug sayon nga wala instalasyon. Ang kustomer kinahanglan nga mo-plug lang, top-up sa bisan asang Globe reloading station ug makasugod na sa surfing. Walay na labad nga monthly fees human kini i-top-up ug bayad sa data nga kinahanglan. Human sa pagpalit, kauban niini ang libre nga 10GB sa data busa maka-surf dayon. Ang pagbutang og WIFI device importante aron makakuha sa maayong koneksiyon. Maayong naa kini sa tunga sa balay ug waay daghang babag sama sa baga nga bungbong, TV ug uban pa. Bisita sa https://shop.globe.com.ph/products/broadband/prepaid-home-wifi. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 22, 2017.

