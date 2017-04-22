SEC mitugot sa P3.8B IPO sa CLI

ANG Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), Metro Cebu’s number 1 local housing developer, nakakuha og pagtugot gikan sa Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) alang sa iyang P3.8 billion initial public offering sa pagsuporta sa iyang expansion plans. Ang CLI niduso og aplikasyon uban sa offer price nga tag P6.56 per common share, naglangkob kini sa 505 million shares, uban sa over-allotment option alang sa 75 million secondary shares for stabilization. Ang pagtubo mosaka og 33.84 percent sa company's total outstanding shares human sa IPO, uban sa market capitalization ngadto sa P11.25 billion. Ang 83% nga kita sa IPO igasto sa pagpalit og yuta sa kompaniya ug gasto sa pagpalambo sa proyekto, samtang ang 15% ug 2% sa kita gamiton sa pagbayad sa utang ug alang sa general corporate nga panginahanglan. Ang BDO Capital & Investment Corp. maoy issue manager, ug uban sa BPI Capital Corp. naghiusa isip nag-unang underwriters ug joint bookrunners. Natukod niadtong 2003 ni President ug CEO Jose Soberano III, ang CLI maoy developer sa vertical ug horizontal residential projects, mixed-use office developments ug hotels nga naglangkob og lapad nga segment sa property market sa proyekto sa IT Park sa dakbayan sa Sugbo nga gikatakdang pagasugdan. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 23, 2017.

