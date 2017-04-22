Super Blowout: 775 ka mga Liloanon mi-graduate sa ALS

DI mominos 775 ka mga Liloanon ang nakatapos sa Alternative Learning System (ALS) nga programa sa kagamhanan sa lungsod sa Liloan sa gipahigayon nga seremonya sa graduation sa Panphil B. Frasco Memor­ial Sports Complex niadtong Miyerkules.

Ang graduation espe­syal ug makahuloganon alang ni Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco gumikan kay apil sa mga ni-graduate ang unang batch sa mga drug surrende­ree nga nisalmot sa Operation Second Chance Program.

Ang Operation Second Chance, nga unang programa nga gilusad ubos sa admi­nistrasyon ni Mayor Christina atol sa adlaw sa mga bayani niadtong 2016, naghatag og higayon sa mga drug surrenderee nga gusto magbag-o ug mobarog sa kaugalingon human mibiya sa dautang bisyo.

Pinaagi niini nga programa, duna silay higayon nga makaapil sa livelihood ug skills training, ug community-based rehabilitation bugti sa pagserbisyo sa komunidad.

Sa iyang pakigpulong, ang mayor niingon malipayon siya naghatag og suporta sa ALS tungod kay daghan na kini og natabangan nga mga Liloanon nga nabaid ang kahanas sa mga kurso nga gitudlo kanila aron makasugod og ilang kaugalingon nga negosyo.

Sa uwahi nga batch sa grad­uates, sila nitapos sa mga kurso nga gitanyag sa ALS sama sa culinary arts, bread making, reflexology ug soap making.

Ang ALS nagsugod sa administrasyon ni kanhi mayor ug karon Bise Mayor Vincent “Duke” Frasco, kapikas ni Christina.

Matod sa mayor nga liboan na ang mga graduate sa ALS nga naglakip sa out-of-school youth, senior citizens, single parents ug mga indibidwal nga way mga trabaho.

“By way of the ALS which gives them the skills to start their own businesses, they gain sustainable income and financial stability for themselves and their families,” pahayag sa mayor sa iyang post sa iyang Facebook account.

Ang Operation Second Chance nahunahunaan ni Mayor Christina sa unang adlaw sa iyang paglingkod human 40 ka drug personalities ang personal nga nitahan ngadto niya ug nisaad nga magbag-o.

Atol sa paglusad sa prog­rama niadtong 2016, niabot og 1,260 ka drug personalities ang nisaad nga dili na mobalik sa dautang bisyo ug negosyo.

Ang mayor nagtuo nga ang local government unit dunay dakong responsibilidad sa mga indibidwal nga kanhi na­lambigit sa gidili nga drugas sa pag-agak nila aron sila makabangon ug mag-usab sa kaugalingon.

Gawas sa ALS, kaabag usab sa munisipyo ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) sa pag­hatag og livelihood ug skills training sa mga Liloanon labi na sa mga drug surrenderee.