VICSAL Scholars pulos honors

DAKONG garbo alang sa VIC­SAL Foundation Inc. nga tanan sa ilang iskolar nga mi-graduate karong tuig 2017 namahimong Latin Honors.

Dako usab ang pasalamat sa mga iskolar sa dakong tabang ug pahalipay atol sa ilang Graduation Party sa City Sports Club niadtong Abril 19 sa gabii. Ang kompletong listahan sa mi-graduate nga VICSAL scho­lars:

Sa University of San Carlos (USC): Jodie Rose Cadampog- BS-Pschology, Magna Cumlaude; Janellaine Panares, B.S. Accountancy, Magna Cumlaude; Rexile Tashanny Singanon, B.S. Accountancy, Magna Cum Laude; Julienne Anjela Termoso, B.S. Administration, Magna Cumlaude; Erla Ann Marie Villaver, B.S. Pharmacy, Magna Cumlaude; Ariel Solamin, B.S. Management Accounting, Cum Laude; Faith Marie Java, ug B.S. Management Accounting, Cum Laude. Sa Cebu Institute of Technology University (CITU): Jee Christian Cabanes, B.S. Civil Engineering, Cum Laude. Sa University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R): Jeanly Margrett Ceniza, B.S. Accountancy, Cum Laude; Dianne Rio Sanchez, B.S. Accountancy, Cum Laude; Kris Anne Singson, B.S. Accountancy, Cum Laude; Sheena Angelie Tenoso. B.S. Accountancy, Cum Laude; ug Therese Unabia, B.S. Accountancy, Magna Cum Laude. Ang VICSAL miila sa kaimportante sa edukasyon. BJC

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

