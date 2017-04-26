Globe midonar sa Manila Science H.S. sa 21st Century classroom
SA miaging tuig, ang MaSci, nahimong labing una nga pilot science high school sa Pilipinas, uban sa Global Filipino School (GFS) Program, usa ka long-term educational initiative sa Globe sa paghimo sa pinili nga public schools nga sentro sa kahanas sa ICT ug hubs sa innovative teaching methods.
Usa ka major component sa GFS mao ang paghimo sa Creative Space diin moresulta sa pag-ayo sa wala magamit nga lawak.
Naglakip kini sa modular tables nga gidesenyo sa dali nga paglihok ug porma nga makapadasig sa pagtuon sa indibiduwal, small-large group discussions ug conferences.
Ang mga lawak gibutangan og libre nga free internet connectivity ug usa ka mobile cart nga dunay netbooks, tablets, projectors, ug WiFi dongles nga madala bisan asa sulod sa tunghaan.
“Teachers in any subject may now engage with their students via electronic delivery mode of instruction in the GFS Creative Space. Technology-wise, this project will allow Manila Science High School to continue to sustain the high standard of excellence that it is known for,” matod ni Eva Nacion, MaSci Principal.
Ang Manila Science High School Batch ’91, nisaulog sa Silver Jubilee sa 2016, maoy nangalap og pundo alang sa classroom renovation uban sa Habitat for Humanity nga maoy nagdumala sa pagtukod sa mga lawak nga mohaom sa modernong kahimanan ug pasilidad sa pagtuon sa mga bata. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.
