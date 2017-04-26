Solid Earth mitabang sa mga mag-uuma

NAKABATON ang mga mag-uuma sa bukirang bahin sa San Fernando og bag-ong mga kagamitan nga makapadugang sa ilang abot. Gitunol sa Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) ang mga ekipo ngadto sa Tabionan Farmers Association (TFA) nga gipanguluhan ni Pedro Degumbis, kinsa mao sab ang kapitan sa barangay. Misaksi si Nelson Soronio, ang agrikulturista sa lungsod, sa pagtunol ni Mitzie Almira I. Carin, tagduma sa human resources ug administration sa SEDC, sa mga ginsakopan sa TFA ni'ng bag-o pa lang. Lakip sa ilang nadawat ang pipila ka mga galab, daro, piko, rake, bara, sundang, ug sprayer, ug ubay-ubay nga mga mga liso ug abuno, matod sa community relations officer sa SEDC nga si Gines T. Boltron. Gisuta sa mga sakop ni Boltron ang mga gakamitan subay sa ilang nasuhid ug pakigkonsulta uban sa mga sakop sa TFA aron matino ang gikinahanglan nila aron maabagan ang ilang panginabuhian. Giabagan sa SEDC ang proyekto ubos sa Social Development Management Program niini. Tighatud ang SEDC og mga minerales gikan sa mga minahan niini nga moagi sa Tabionan padung sa planta sa Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. nga anaa sa South Poblacion aron magamit sa paghimo’g sementong Grand Cement. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 27, 2017.

