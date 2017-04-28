Communication, media conference PACE gipahigayon

ANG Philippine Association of Communication Educators Foundation Inc. (PACE) ka­uban ang Cebu Association of Communication Edu­cators (CACE) nag-organisa og Communication and Media Studies Conference 2017 ug General Assembly sa Sugbo. Gipahiayon kini sa University of San Jose-Recoletos (U­SJ-R) sugod kagahapon ug motapos karon, Anril 28 ug 19, ubos sa tema: “(Re)Shaping Communication with the Digital Natives.” Ang duha ka adlaw nga panagtigom gisalmotan sa kadagkuan ug mga miyembro sa akademiya, gobiyerno, non-government orga­ni­za­tions, pribadong sektor, ug media alang sa paghulma kung unsa ang pamaagi sa pakighimamat ug digital natives. Ang mga mamumulong gilangkuban nila ni Norman Agatep sa Grupong Agatep, Leo Laparan sa Philippine Star, Gemma Mendoza sa Rappler, ug Nini Cabaero sa Sunnex. Matod ni PACE President Marco Polo, ang maong pang­hitabo makadugang ug kaalam isip media practitioners ug ma­pa­usbaw ang digital literacies nga makatabang sa katilingban. Ang PACE usa ka kina­ra­anan ug kinadak-ang organi­sasyon nga naglangkob sa mga magtutudlo ug mga nagbansaybansay sa komunikasyon, broadcasting, journalism ug uban pang alyado. Inila ang maong organisasyon sa mga nag-unang programa ug proyekto nga mitabang magpalambo sa mga kaalam susama sa malinaw nga komunikasyon, media education ug monitoring, ug serbisyo publikong brodkasting. Ang CACE, sa laing bahin, usa ka asosasyon sa mga magtu­tudlo sa communication and journalism sa nagkalainlaing unibersidad ug kolehiyo sa Metro Cebu nga nahimong dalan sa paghimo ug mga training sa mga nagbansaybansay sa industriya sa media. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

