Gaisano Grand milusad sa 'Payday Weekend Sale'
Friday, April 28, 2017
SUMMER na sab. Ang Gaisano Grand Malls motanyag labing init nga promusyon.
Mao kini ang Payday Weekend Sale sugod kagahapon, Mayo 28, ug hangtod sa Mayo 1, alang sa 70% nga diskuwento sa pinling mga produkto.
Makadaginot ka sa Grand Midnight Sale karong Abril 29 sa participating branches: Gaisano Grand Fiestamall- Tabunok, Gaisano Grand Mall Mactan, Gaisano Grand Carcar and Gaisano Grand Liloan. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.
