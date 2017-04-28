Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Tinunoang lambay ug kalamansi | SunStar

Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Tinunoang lambay ug kalamansi

Friday, April 28, 2017

Makaon sa tulo ka tawo

Mga sagol

3 tasa sa gihiwang kalalamansi nga pa-cube ug gipahumok
1/2 kilo sa lambay

Mga sagol sa sabaw

4 ka hiwa sa luy-a
1 sibuyas tinadtad
1 tasa sa tuno
1 piraso sa siling hang nga tinadtad
3 piraso nga bunga sa kamias gihiwa nga pina-ring ug nipis
1 tasa sa dahon sa kamunggay
patis ug paminta nga pangtimpla

Unsaon sa pag-andam:

1. Ibutang sa kaha ang gipahumok nga kalamansi, lambay, luy-a, sibuyas. Pabukalan hangtod maluto ang lambay. Timplahi og patis ug paminta.
2. Idugang ang tuno ug pabukali sa di pa isagol ang siling halang, kamias ug kamung­gay. Lutoa sud sa usa ka minuto.
3. Human,mahimo nang haunon ug i-serve.

Sunda ko sa akong social media accounts.
Facebook: facebook.com/LutongTatungOfficial
Website: www.lutongtatung.com
Twitter: @cheftatung
Instagram: Cheftatung

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

