Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Tinunoang lambay ug kalamansi
Makaon sa tulo ka tawo
Mga sagol
3 tasa sa gihiwang kalalamansi nga pa-cube ug gipahumok
1/2 kilo sa lambay
Mga sagol sa sabaw
4 ka hiwa sa luy-a
1 sibuyas tinadtad
1 tasa sa tuno
1 piraso sa siling hang nga tinadtad
3 piraso nga bunga sa kamias gihiwa nga pina-ring ug nipis
1 tasa sa dahon sa kamunggay
patis ug paminta nga pangtimpla
Unsaon sa pag-andam:
1. Ibutang sa kaha ang gipahumok nga kalamansi, lambay, luy-a, sibuyas. Pabukalan hangtod maluto ang lambay. Timplahi og patis ug paminta.
2. Idugang ang tuno ug pabukali sa di pa isagol ang siling halang, kamias ug kamunggay. Lutoa sud sa usa ka minuto.
3. Human,mahimo nang haunon ug i-serve.
Sunda ko sa akong social media accounts.
Facebook: facebook.com/LutongTatungOfficial
Website: www.lutongtatung.com
Twitter: @cheftatung
Instagram: Cheftatung
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!