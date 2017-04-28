Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Tinunoang lambay ug kalamansi

Makaon sa tulo ka tawo Mga sagol 3 tasa sa gihiwang kalalamansi nga pa-cube ug gipahumok

1/2 kilo sa lambay Mga sagol sa sabaw 4 ka hiwa sa luy-a

1 sibuyas tinadtad

1 tasa sa tuno

1 piraso sa siling hang nga tinadtad

3 piraso nga bunga sa kamias gihiwa nga pina-ring ug nipis

1 tasa sa dahon sa kamunggay

patis ug paminta nga pangtimpla Unsaon sa pag-andam: 1. Ibutang sa kaha ang gipahumok nga kalamansi, lambay, luy-a, sibuyas. Pabukalan hangtod maluto ang lambay. Timplahi og patis ug paminta.

2. Idugang ang tuno ug pabukali sa di pa isagol ang siling halang, kamias ug kamung­gay. Lutoa sud sa usa ka minuto.

3. Human,mahimo nang haunon ug i-serve. Sunda ko sa akong social media accounts.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

