Miho ug Tommy buwag na

GIANUNSYO sa Star Magic nga nagbuwag na silang Miho Nishida ug Tommy Esguerra o mas naila sa tawag nga Tomiho. Ang talent firm, nga maoy nagduma sa ilang career, nagkanayon nga gitapos na sa duha ang ilang relasyon human sa kapin sa tuig. Apan walay gihatag nga rason ang Star Magic kon ngano. Ang ila lang gisulti nga nagpabiling managhigala ang duha luyo sa ilang break-up. Silang Miho ug Tommy nagkahimamat ug nagkauyab dihang nahimo silang housemates sa "Pinoy Big Brother." Gipailaila pa ni Esguerra si Nishida sa iyang pamilya sa California niadtong Enero sa miaging tuig. Apil sila sa cast sa "Langit Lupa," ang daytime series nga natapos gahapon lang adlawa. Apan wala pa ang break-up, gitsismis na sila nga magsige og away ug giingong usa sa mga rason nganong gitsugi na ang ilang teleserye.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.