Sun Savings mitanyag og instant interest alang sa mga time deposit

ANG Sun Savings Bank mi­tanyag sa bag-ong 3 year Time Deposit (T­D) sa interest rate nga 4.5% p.a. Isip special feature, ang interes pagabayran usa ka tuig nga advance sa petsa sa pag-abli sa account sa time deposit ug mosunod nga tuig. Kining bag-ong tanyag nga time deposit gihimo human sa dakong kalamposan sa retail treasury bond (RTB) nga giisyu ni­­ad­­tong Abril 11 sa kagamhanan nga nihalin og P180 billion nga kantidad sa 3 year RTBs uban sa coupon rate nga 4.25% p.a. sa minimum placement nga P5,000 lang. Ang Sun Savings padayong milambo sukad sa pagtukod niadtong 2011, ug nitapos sa tuig 2016, uban sa P871 million sa total assets ug P573 million sa total deposits. Ang total stockholders equity nitubo sa P183 million, hinungdan sa capital adequacy ratio (CAR) nga dul-an og 30%, mas taas sa minimum nga 10% sa lagda sa Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP.) PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 29, 2017.

