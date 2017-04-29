Dakong event sa Mactan Newtown | SunStar

Dakong event sa Mactan Newtown

Saturday, April 29, 2017
Ni
Herty B. Lopez

MIABLI kagabii ang tulo ka adlaw nga Sports, Lifestyle, and Music Festival sa Mactan Newtown Beach.

Ang tulo ka adlaw nga aktibidad molungtad ugmang adlawa, Labor Day, Mayo 1.

Ang Globe WKND Sports, Lifestyle, and Music Festival adunay nagkadaiyang DJ's alang sa mga party goers nga moapil sa maong kalihokan.

Adunay nagkadaiyang sports activity ang mahitabo sa tulo ka adlaw nga kalihokan susama sa Jet Ski Racing, Paddleboard Racing, Beach Soccer ug Beach Volleyball.

Anaa sa P500 ngadto sa P2,000 ang ticket alang sa gusto nga motambong sa maong Labor Day WKND. (HBL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 30, 2017.

