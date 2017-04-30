Smart miduso sa social media

HUNAHUNAA nga nakigkabildo ka sa imong CEO sa social media. O, gidasig sa imong labaw sa paghimo sa mas makalingaw nga video bahin sa trabaho, ug pagkat-on sa bag-ong kahanas sa pagduwa sa imong mobile phone.

Ang mga kawani sa Smart Communications gidasig ka­nu­nay sa paggamit sa digital tools nga makapalambo sa productivity ug paghimo sa mas dakong hagit nga trabaho apan lingaw.

Ang Smart maoy unang telco sa Southeast Asia nga nigamit sa Workplace sa Facebook, social media platform alang sa enterprises nga paghimo sa mga kawani labaw sa tradisyonal nga pamaagi sa internal communication.

Ang mga kawani makaapil sa daghang interest groups, share information ug ideas, ask questions, get real-time company news, ug uban pa.

“Our evolution as a digital company can be seen not just in our commercial offerings and network capability, but also in our people culture. As we enable more Filipinos to enhance their lives via digital technologies," matod ni Liza Sichon, Smart’s Chief People and Culture Officer. PR