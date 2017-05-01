Globe shortlisted sa 3 categories sa Asia-Pacific Excellence Awards

ANG Globe Telecom shortlisted sa 3 ka managlahing kategoriya sa Asia-Pacific Excellence Awards, diin gihimo sa pag-ila sa most outstanding achievements sa natad sa corporate communications, PR ug public affairs. Ang Globe nalakip sa mosunod nga kategoriya: Telecommunications, Sustainability and Environment, ug Film and Video. Sa Telecommunications category, ang Globe nikuha og citation sa iyang #1stWorldInternetPH cam­paign subay sa bisyon sa progrsibong Pilipinas nga gihatagan og gahom sa paspas nga internet. Isip nag-unang mobile telco sa nasod, ang Globe nihimo sa tahas sa paglusad sa kampanya nga nangita sa kooperasyon sa local government units (LGUs) sa pagpadali sa pagtukod sa cell sites aron paghatag sa mga Pinoy sa maa­yong kasinatian sa internet nga ka­pariha sa adunahang nasod. Ang kampanya nakabase sa kasinatian sa kalisod sa pagkuha og permiso gikan sa LGUs taliwala sa grabe nga bureaucratic red tape. Ang kampanya naghimong publiko sa tago nga isyu ug ang problema nahmonga opurtunidad sa lokal nga mga kagamhanan nga mapakita sa ilang bisyon ug liderato. Nahimo kining usa ka porma sa pahibalo sa publiko pinagi sa social media sa pagkuha sa ilang katawhan sa panawagan sa paspas nga internet sa ilang dapit. Ang interactive ug participatory aspect maghatag og gahom sa publiko sa pag-isa sa isyu direkta sa LGU. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.