Martin: Guardians of the Galaxy `70s ang dating

SAMA sa unang sci-fi movie, Guardians of the Galaxy, ang volume 2 lingaw gihapon ug daghang kombati nga maorag kumbinasyon sa Star Wars, ET ug Avengers.

Ang kontra karon sa guardians ang gamhanang si Ego (Kurt Russell), kinsa taga-laing planeta ug nagpailang tinuod nga amahan ni Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Apan duna diay laing motibo.

Dunay cameo role dinhi silang kanhi 70s’ TV star David Hasselhoff ug Sylvester Stallone.

Super relate ko sa ilang soundtrack nga puros classic hits sa `70s, sama sa My Sweet Lord (George Harrison), The Chain (Fleetwood Mac) ug Father and Son (Cat Stevens).

Nagsugod ang estorya sa 1980 ug kalit niambak “34 years later”, diin makita ang mga superhero nga nanalipud sa kalibutan gikan sa mga dautang elemento. Padayon ning gipilahan karon sa mga sinehan. Enjoy!

Nakaamgo na?

Sukad nigawas ang balita nga wala ang pangan ni Kris Aquino sa giingon niyang Hollywood movie, wala na ko kadungog niya nga naghisgut pa siya sa maong proyekto.

Maorag sunodsunod ang karma karon ni Kris. Nagsugod ni niadtong Enero dihang wala tungaha ni Presidente Rody Duterte ang iyang TV show.

Gisundan ni sa pagkakanselar sa iyang programa sa GMA nga i-produced unta sa Tape, Inc. Dayon, nag-away sila sa producer sa iyang show nga “Trip ni Kris.” Ug karon ang gipanghambug niyang Hollywood movie cameo role ra diay?

Ngano bitaw nibiya sa ABS-CBN. Now she realized that she’s not indispensable, after all.

Dear Other Self

Di nako bet ang mga leading men ni Jodi Sta. Maria sa iyang pelikulang “Dear Other Self”.

Mokita kaha ni? Ato nang mahibaw-an inig showing na sa pelikula karong Mayo 17.