Monique Delos Santos, padayon sa iyang damgo

SI Monique delos Santos, 28, nidako sa entablado tungod sa impluwensya sa iyang Mommy Eva nga kanhi singer sa Zee band. Sa edad nga 11, nahimo siyang bida sa musical “Oliver Twist” ug The “Sound of Music.” Karon, usa na siya ka pop rock singer-composer nga nihimo og kaugalingon niyang pangan. Monique delos Santos, Ssssuper Ka!

Please tell us about your songs.

I have two songs out on Spotify. One is entitled Lullaby. This was my first single release. It's a song I wrote and composed for my little sister Ana. The second single is entitled Speechless. I wrote that about an ex- boyfriend who broke my heart. Haha!

Asa namo madungog imong mga kanta?

My songs are played on Spotify, YouTube, Myx and MTV. Please type my name Monique and then the title of my two songs. Available na pud ang music videos of these two songs on YouTube. Salamat kaayo sa suporta.

Di ba ni-audition ka sa American Idol and The Voice of the Philippines Season 1?

Yes, I did. Pero dili na ko moapil sa mga singing contest. I'll just continue writing and composing songs. I feel blessed that Warner Music Philippines signed me in as a recording artist. Many thanks also to Sonic State Records for producing my songs.

Asa ka nagkantahan karon?

Naa koy mga upcoming shows and gigs mostly sa Manila. I will announce sa Facebook page nako, Monique's Music and on my Instagram- @moniquedelossantos. Or on Twitter - @moniqueds. Mostly mga corporate or private events akong mga shows.

Mokanta sad ka og mga Bisaya?

Yes, I know some Visayan songs. My favorite one is Usahay. I like singing it because it reminds me of my roots. Bisaya gyud kaayo ko. Born and raised in Cebu.

How does it feel being compared to your mom?

I feel very honored and proud that my mom is Eva de los Santos. My mother is one of the best singers I know. To have her in my life as my mentor is a huge blessing!

Kumusta na to inyong trio, The Raes?

We are all quite busy kay ang akong sister, si Ana, is in the university and my mom has been busy with work too. We still perform as The Raes, every once in a while on very special occasions.

Gawas sa music, unsay imong gibisehan?

I have a part time job. I teach English on the side. I finished AB Psychology in De la Salle University, Taft, Manila.

What’s in your bucket list?

My bucket list is to release two more singles on Spotify, have more gigs or shows, write 8 new songs and to be able to paint or draw again. My bucket list is I really want to travel the world through shows. I want to have a gallery show where I can display my art work. I also really want to illustrate a children's book in the future.