Globe milusad sa #PlayItRight
ANG Globe Telecom nilusad sa anti-piracy advocacy nga gotawsag og #PlayItRight atol sa Globe Independent Film Festival (GIFF) Awards Night dili pa lang dugay.
Si Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications, niinon nga usa ka moral nga responsibilidad sa kompaniya sa paghatag sa ilang kustomer sa luwas ug dekalidad nga unod ug pagpanalipod sa intellectual property rights.
"Every movie, series and other forms of content downloaded from non-legitimate sources create injustice to the people who labored over the creation of these works and could possibly harm hard-earned devices of customers,” matod ni Crisanto.
Matod ni Crisanto, ang #PlayItRight campaign maghatag og bug-at nga mensahe sa publiko: pagkuah sa digital content dayon.
“We want everyone to start having a conscious effort to stop downloading content from illegal torrents or other illegitimate sources because piracy is no longer cool nowadays. Let’s create new habits that would give the people who create content what’s rightfully due them,” dugang niya.
Niadtong 2014, ang Globe niusad sa Filipinos sa ilang pagkuha sa musika pinaagi sa pagpaila sa Spotify nga nagtapos sa illegally downloading mp3 music gikan sa illegal sources.
Karon, ang Globe nagpadayon sa preferred partner alang sa content distribution pinaagi sa global entertainment brands sama sa Disney, Netflix, HOOQ, Turner, Astro, Sports Illustrated, ug Musical.ly. Ubang content distribution, ang Globe naghimo usab og kaugalingong original content pinaagi sa Globe Studios. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 04, 2017.
