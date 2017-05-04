3,200 ka balay sa Casa Mira South alang sa Pinoy nga pamilya

ANG real estate developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) magtukod og 3,200 eco­no­mic subdivision units sa ma­lambuong industrial hub sa habagatan sa Metro Cebu.

"Casa Mira South aims to give more to the Filipino family," matod ni CLI President ug CEO Joe Soberano kinsa nidugang nga ang labing ulahaing proyekto sa economic housing community nga maghatag og espasyo sa mga lumolupyo.

Sumala ni Soberano, ang Casa Mira South mahimotang sa 32-hectare property nga magpakita sa modernong Fili­pino uban sa tradisyonal ug mo­derno nga desenyo sa balay.

"As the city centers begin to crowd, a place in the periphery gives your family a breath of fresh air and a more relaxing place to call your home," matod ni Soberano nga niingon nga 40 porsiyento sa subdivion abli nga espasyo."Imagine rolling terrain uphill. The view of a growing city beside the sea is simply stunning," dason niya.

Sulod lang sa 14 kilometros gikan sa South Road Properties, ang Casa Mira South nahimotang 30 minutos sakay sa awto gikan sa SM Seaside ug ubangestabilisemnto sa palibot.

Sa Naga City naa ang South General Hospital, mga tunghaan, historic church, fast food stores ug mall, museum ug modern public library.

Ang dakbayan, dugang pa, mapasigarbuhon sa mga pasilidad sama sa Olympic-size pool, covered tennis courts, football fields, ug uban pa. PR