YES the best 91.5 FM gilusad

MAAYONG balita sa mga suking tigpaminaw sa YES FM.

Ang maong estasyon sa radyo gilusad pagbalik isip g YES THE BEST 91.5 FM.

Dili la ngalan ug booth ang bag-o sa maong estasyon apan, adunay bag-ong DJ nga inyong madunggan.

Naglakip ni Jomie Hospital, inilang internet sensation, nga nagkanayon nga adunay 60,000 YouTube subscribers ug 550,000 Facebook follo­wers.

Makauban sab ni Jomie si DJ Rica sa 9 AM-12 PM timeslot. Gikan sa Mindanao si Jomie ug mopuyo na siya diri sa Sugbu. Andam siya mopatiaw sa mga Sugbuanon human mipatok ang iyang mga videos sa nagkalain-laing lugar ilabi na sa Cebu.

Mas gipalambo sad ang listening market sa maong estasyon tungod sa kinakusgang impluwensiya sa mga kabatan-unan o mas inila karon nga mga millenials.

Matod pa ni Marlon Baula, Station Manager sa YES THE BEST, aduna silay bag-ong programa matag Sabado alas 9 sa buntag hantod alas 12 sa udto nga gihinganlag Catch 22 Countdown diin nakigbisug sila sa Manila Broadcasting Company ug Spotify para sa mas maanindot pa na music hits.

Aduna pay daghang programa nga angay atangan sa maong estasyon.

Ug pinaagi sa bag-ong programa, mga DJ, ug ang estasyon, makasiguro ang YES THE BEST 91.5 nga sila mamahimong the best dinhi sa Sugbo o kabisay-an nga maabot sa signal. Audrey Burden, Mariezze Herrero, CNU Interns