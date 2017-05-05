Adopt-a-school gilusad sa lalawigan

PORMAL nang gipirmahan ni Gov. Hilario P. Davide III ang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) para sa pag implementar sa programang ADOPT-A-SCHOOL para sa probinsya sa Cebu. Gipahigayon ang maong pinirmahay sa Cebu Provicial Capitol sa miaging buawan. Inubanan kini sa kadagkuan sa probinsya sa Sugbo sama sa Presidente sa Cebu Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Miss Melanie C. Ng, Ang Asst. Regional Director sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Atty. Aynie E. Manadajoyan-Dizon, Representatives of Department of Education (DepEd)- Division of Cebu Province, ug ang mga opisyales sa probinsya sa Cebu. Gimugna ang Adopt-a-school program alang sa mga publikong eskwelahan sa pro­binsya sa Sugbo tumong ni­ini nga dungagan ang mga eskwelahan nga nagkuwang sa classrooms. Labing minus 1,800 ka classrooms nga gi­kinahanglan sa Cebu province. Ang programa maoy mag­tugot para sa mga pribadong sektor nga mahimong kabahin sa maong problema sa mga nagkalain-laing skwelahan sa probinsya ilabi na sa ikaupat ug ikalima na class municipalities. Magtinabangay ang mga private sector sa CCCI inubanan sa Commission of Govt nga pinaagi sa ilang mga donasyon nga ilang mahatag. Mag depende ra gihapon sa mga miyembro sa chamber kung unsa ang ilang ma-donate sama sa school supplies, school equipments, computers ug bisag unsa pang kagamitan sa eskwelahan. Ang donors ning programa mahimo nga excempted sa buhis. Mariezze M. Herrero CNU Comm Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

