Globe midasig sa kabag-ohan sa edukasyon, pagtuon
KAPIN sa 300 school owners, administrators, academic ug information technology heads gikan sa tibuok nasod ang nagkatapok sa De La Salle University Taft alang sa IGNITE 2017, tulo-ka-adlaw nga education innovation conference nga gipresentar sa Globe Telecom sa pagdasig sa design thinking, innovation, ug transformational change in schools.
Ang komperensiya featured sa serye sa expert talks, workshops, exhibitions, ug activities nga gituyo sa pagpahaom sa pagtuon sa mga ideya nga makatabang sa pagsulbad ug paghagit sa mga tunghaan ug ag-ong henerasyon sa mga tinun-an.
Ang guest speakers naglakip nila ni Globe Chief Executive Officer and President Ernest Cu kinsa gipasulti sa pagtukod sa digital nation ug Google Philippines Country Head Ken Lingan bahin sa innovating in the digital age. Globe Chief Technology ug uban pa. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.
