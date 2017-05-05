Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Eskabeche

Eskabeche

Makaon sa upat ka tawo ● Mga sagol

1 kilo nga isda, gilimpyuhan, gibutangan og asin ug gibuliburan og harina ● Sarsa

1 kutsara sa turmeric kun duwaw nga gihiwag pinataas, nipis

1 piraso sa bell pepper nga gihiwag nipis

1 piraso sa gamay nga carrots nga gihiwa og pinabuwak

4 kutsara sa cornstarch nga gitunaw sa 1/2 nga tasa sa tubig

1 gamay nga lata sa pineapple chunks (optional) ● Rekados

1/2 tasa suka ● Unsaon pag-andam Pritoha sa init nga mantika ang isda hangtod nga maluto. Ipadaplin ● Pag-andam sa sarsa Pag-init og gamay nga mantika ug gisala ang duwaw hangtod nga mo-yellow ang mantika. Isunod paglunod ang sibuyas, luy-a, bellpepper, carrots ug pineapple chunks (kon mogamit ka). Idugang ang suka, pineapple juice (kon mogamit og pineapple chunks) ug asukar. Pabukala ug ukaya sud sa usa ka minuto o hangtod nga matunaw ang asukar ug palaputa gamit ang tubig nga dunay conrstarch. Timplahi og toyo, asin ug paminta. Iyabo sa isda ang sarsa. Adorno­hi og mga dahon sa sibuyas. Pwede nang haunon ug i-serve.



Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

