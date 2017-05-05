Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Eskabeche
Makaon sa upat ka tawo
● Mga sagol
1 kilo nga isda, gilimpyuhan, gibutangan og asin ug gibuliburan og harina
● Sarsa
1 kutsara sa turmeric kun duwaw nga gihiwag pinataas, nipis
1 piraso sa bell pepper nga gihiwag nipis
1 piraso sa gamay nga carrots nga gihiwa og pinabuwak
4 kutsara sa cornstarch nga gitunaw sa 1/2 nga tasa sa tubig
1 gamay nga lata sa pineapple chunks (optional)
● Rekados
1/2 tasa suka
● Unsaon pag-andam
- Pritoha sa init nga mantika ang isda hangtod nga maluto. Ipadaplin
● Pag-andam sa sarsa
- Pag-init og gamay nga mantika ug gisala ang duwaw hangtod nga mo-yellow ang mantika.
- Isunod paglunod ang sibuyas, luy-a, bellpepper, carrots ug pineapple chunks (kon mogamit ka).
- Idugang ang suka, pineapple juice (kon mogamit og pineapple chunks) ug asukar. Pabukala ug ukaya sud sa usa ka minuto o hangtod nga matunaw ang asukar ug palaputa gamit ang tubig nga dunay conrstarch.
- Timplahi og toyo, asin ug paminta.
- Iyabo sa isda ang sarsa. Adornohi og mga dahon sa sibuyas.
- Pwede nang haunon ug i-serve.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.
