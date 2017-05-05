Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Eskabeche | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Eskabeche

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Eskabeche

Friday, May 05, 2017
Eskabeche

Eskabeche

Makaon sa upat ka tawo

Mga sagol
1 kilo nga isda, gilimpyuhan, gibutangan og asin ug gibuliburan og harina

Sarsa
1 kutsara sa turmeric kun duwaw nga gihiwag pinataas, nipis
1 piraso sa bell pepper nga gihiwag nipis
1 piraso sa gamay nga carrots nga gihiwa og pinabuwak
4 kutsara sa cornstarch nga gitunaw sa 1/2 nga tasa sa tubig
1 gamay nga lata sa pineapple chunks (optional)

Rekados
1/2 tasa suka

Unsaon pag-andam

  1. Pritoha sa init nga mantika ang isda hangtod nga maluto. Ipadaplin

Pag-andam sa sarsa

  1. Pag-init og gamay nga mantika ug gisala ang duwaw hangtod nga mo-yellow ang mantika.
  2. Isunod paglunod ang sibuyas, luy-a, bellpepper, carrots ug pineapple chunks (kon mogamit ka).
  3. Idugang ang suka, pineapple juice (kon mogamit og pineapple chunks) ug asukar. Pabukala ug ukaya sud sa usa ka minuto o hangtod nga matunaw ang asukar ug palaputa gamit ang tubig nga dunay conrstarch.
  4. Timplahi og toyo, asin ug paminta.
  5. Iyabo sa isda ang sarsa. Adorno­hi og mga dahon sa sibuyas.
  6. Pwede nang haunon ug i-serve.



Sunda ko sa akong social media accounts.
Facebook: facebook.com/LutongTatungOfficial
Website: www.lutongtatung.com
Twitter: @cheftatung
Instagram: Cheftatung

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 06, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments