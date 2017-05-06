Balak: Mga lama sa luha
Chito E. Germino
Paknaan, Mandaue City, Cebu
Hanap nga mga larawan
Nangliki nangakuspad
Mga gisi nga mga tikit
Handumanang pitsi-pitsi.
Mga lama sa gugma
Hagbay ra kaniadto
Pagbating wa kalungtad
Mga lama sa gugmang napaso.
Mga laso sa imong buhok
Ilhanan sa atong kagahapon
Singsing gisul-ob mo kaniadto
Mga dahon sa sulat sa gugma.
Mga lama sa gugma
Wa kahatagig higayon
Nga molambo sa panahon
Gisud-ong ko kini karon.
Mipiyong ako ug nag-ampo
Nga unta sa kasingkasing mo
May nagpabilin basin pa
Lama sa gugmang gisaw-an ta.
Ug ako nangaliya nga
May lama pa sa paglaom
Nga ikaw mobalik kanako
Ug papason ang mga lama
Sa luha ning mga mata.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!