Balak: Mga lama sa luha | SunStar

Balak: Mga lama sa luha

Balak: Mga lama sa luha

Saturday, May 06, 2017

Chito E. Germino
Paknaan, Mandaue City, Cebu

Hanap nga mga larawan
Nangliki nangakuspad
Mga gisi nga mga tikit
Handumanang pitsi-pitsi.

Mga lama sa gugma
Hagbay ra kaniadto
Pagbating wa kalungtad
Mga lama sa gugmang napaso.

Mga laso sa imong buhok
Ilhanan sa atong kagahapon
Singsing gisul-ob mo kaniadto
Mga dahon sa sulat sa gugma.

Mga lama sa gugma
Wa kahatagig higayon
Nga molambo sa panahon
Gisud-ong ko kini karon.

Mipiyong ako ug nag-ampo
Nga unta sa kasingkasing mo
May nagpabilin basin pa
Lama sa gugmang gisaw-an ta.

Ug ako nangaliya nga
May lama pa sa paglaom
Nga ikaw mobalik kanako
Ug papason ang mga lama
Sa luha ning mga mata.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.

