Balak: Mga lama sa luha

Chito E. Germino

Paknaan, Mandaue City, Cebu Hanap nga mga larawan

Nangliki nangakuspad

Mga gisi nga mga tikit

Handumanang pitsi-pitsi. Mga lama sa gugma

Hagbay ra kaniadto

Pagbating wa kalungtad

Mga lama sa gugmang napaso. Mga laso sa imong buhok

Ilhanan sa atong kagahapon

Singsing gisul-ob mo kaniadto

Mga dahon sa sulat sa gugma. Mga lama sa gugma

Wa kahatagig higayon

Nga molambo sa panahon

Gisud-ong ko kini karon. Mipiyong ako ug nag-ampo

Nga unta sa kasingkasing mo

May nagpabilin basin pa

Lama sa gugmang gisaw-an ta. Ug ako nangaliya nga

May lama pa sa paglaom

Nga ikaw mobalik kanako

Ug papason ang mga lama

Sa luha ning mga mata.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.