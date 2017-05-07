Basil: Pauleen Luna - Sotto mabdos

MANILA – It’s nice to hear nga buros na diay karon ang maanyag nga misis ni Vic Sotto nga si Pauleen Luna.

Ang tindi ni Vic , hehehehe pero sa tinuod lang kusgan pa kaayo si Vic so paggawas sa bata og hangtud sa pagdako niini for sure mahagwa og maka-bonding pa kini ni Vic sa dugay nga panahon, kay kon inyong namatikdan samtang nagka-edad si Vic morag nagkabata naman ang iyang hitsura?

Mora og napalgan niya ang fountain of youth, hehehehe.

Basta sure ako, paggawas sa gisabak ni Pauleen, og kon lalaki ambungan kini ug kon babaye man, guwapa kon moliwat kini ni Pauleen.

Timing ang pagtumaw sa maong good news para mahunong na ang "na-ano " issue ni Sen. Tito Sotto.

Teka, pang-ilang anak na ni Vic ang anaa karon sa tiyan ni Pauleen? Kang Dina Bonnevie, duha; kang Coney Reyes usa, kang Angela Luz ambot og pila, hmmm... gamay ra kon itandi sa mga anak nila ni Dolphy og Ramon Revilla, hehehehe.

Anyway, super ingat kuno karon si Pauleen og may tambal siyang gitumar karon para mokapit og husto ang bata.

Excited na ang mga Dabarkads sa noontime show nga ‘Eat Bulaga’ sa paglabas sa panganay nila ni Vic.

Fil-Am singing nurse gipa ila-ila

Niadto lang miaging adlaw miabot ang multi-awarded singer/ Fil-Am TV host ug nurse by profession gikan sa Chicago, Illinois si Nick Vera Perez para mag-launch ug mag-promote sa iyaang first album entitled ‘I am Ready’.

Kauban sa album ni Nick ang 12 soundtracks, ‘Alapaap’, ‘Di Maglalaho’, ‘Di Ko Na Kaya’, ‘Another Chance’, ‘Hintayin Ko Na Lang’, ‘Three Best Words’, ‘I Believe In You’, ‘Dito Sa Aking Puso’, ‘My Mom’, ‘You’re My Hero’, ‘Keep The Fire Burning Within’ at ‘I Am Ready’ under Warner Music Philippinsess samtang ang lyrics, melody by Adonis V. Tabanda.

Samtang ania siya sa Pilipinas, busy si Nick sa mga mall show, concert, ug radio guestings.

Sa May 12, 8pm front act si Nick sa concert ni Jaya nga ‘No Boundaries’ with Kyla, Thor, KZ Tandingan, Moira Lacambra, Bryan Chong at Dancing In Tandem royalties.

Sa May 9 may mall tour si Nick sa Sta. Lucia East Mall, May 14 grand homecoming/album launching sa Great Eastern Hotel, 7:30pm ug sa May 16 4pm laing mall tour sa mga kababayas sa KCC Mall Zamboanga.

Naka-schedule sad si Nick nga mag-promote sa iyang album sa mga radio stations like DZBB, DZRH, DWIZ, DZIQ, DZRJ ug regular na sad nga madunggan ang kanta niyang " I Am Ready" ug "My Mom" sa PINAS FM 95.5 og WISH FM 107.5. Available na sad sa I-Tunes, Spotify og Apple Music ang iyang mga kanta.

“I have been singing at age three, winning in singing competitions never lost in 1991. Then, I need to finish my studies. “My father was stricken with cancer, I let go one more time my singing career as I cannot finish singing without crying. My father always say, “Please sing for me”.

“I trained at Center for Pop Music Philippines 1991, so after six years I came back and in my heart, I have to sing as part of my father’s wishes, I gauged and realized further that THIS IS THE TIME to say I AM READY to face my world and bring my father back in me as he always wanted me to sing for him.

Inamin ng International singer na extremely excited na siya sa pagbabalik sa Pinas and this time, not only vacation ang kanyang gagawin kundi magpo-promote rin ng kanyang album na alay nito sa NVP worldwide at pamilya na full support sa kanyang singing career.

Celebrity crushes? “Brook Shields. I think no one has ever come next to her after. Locally, she is not my deep crush but I find her face very pretty, Andi Eigenmann and Jona.

Music type you find yourself listening to most? “Ballads, Soft Rock, Reggaes. Electronic, Dance.”

Music infuentials ni Nick sina Martin Nievera, Michael Bubble, Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo, Morisette Amon at Jona. "

“One local (Philippines) singer really took my attention and I said… “I wanna sing like that and it changed my whole being. He became my favorite artist and I would sing all his songs as I totally love his vocals.

“He is Martin Nievera. His wit and elegance are among other things I like. Internationa­lly, I am in awe of Michael Bubble internationally. Relax and effortless when singing.

“How­ever, no matter how I like em, I still like to change the last verse to my own version.

“Other talents aside from being a Nurse and Singer, "I love to Dance. I am a pro Ballroom Dance Instructor. I'm also a TV host and I do Musical instruments like guitars and Ukelele. I'm also the Editor in Chief in our magazine here in Chicago,” sey pa ni Nick.

Well, congratulations Nick and goodluck sa imong album.