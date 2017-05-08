Katrina dili apektado sa `na-ano lang’ joke

SI Katrina Halili usa usab ka single mom sa iyang kuwatro anyos nga anak nga si Katie. Apan matod sa aktres nga dili siya apektado sa komedyang “na-ano” ni Senador Tito Sotto bahin sa single mom. “Wala po, kasi di ba yung sabi ko, parang… sa akin wala akong pakialam sa sasabihin ng ibang tao,” pasabot pa niya sa interbyu sa Pep. “Sa akin, bahala kayo, kung ganyan ang tingin niyo sa akin, hindi ko kayang baguhin.” Matod ni Katrina nga kon unsa man ang sayop niyang nahimo, usa ni ka pagtulun-an nga dapat himuong giya ug sumbanan sa kinabuhi. “Lahat ng pagkakamali, lesson 'yan for us to grow and learn from our mistakes.” Si Katrina proud nga napadako niya ang anak bisan og walay suporta gikan sa singer nga si Kris Lawrence ug mao kuno ni importante.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

