Solid Earth miabag sa mga mananagat

NAKABATON na unya ang mga mananagat sa San Fernando og upat ka mga bag-ong de motor nga bangka nga magamit nila sa inadlaw-adlaw nga panginabuhian sa pagpanagat. Kini human mihatag ang So­lid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) og 100,000 ngadto sa Panadtaran Fisherfolks As­­sociation (PFA) pinaagi sa pa­nudlanan sa Barangay Pa­nadtaran. Giduso ni kapitan Ricardo Y. Reluya ang proyekto harun maabagan ang mga sakop sa PFA nga gipangulohan ni Rogelio G. Basco, ug gitanyag niya sa SEDC ang pagpakig-alayon. Ni'ng bag-o pa lang, gitunol ni Mitzie Almira I. Carin, tagduma sa sa SEDC alang sa human resources and administration, ang ayuda uban ni Gines T. Boltron, ang community ​relations officer. Giabagan sa SEDC ang pro­yekto ubos sa Social Development Management Program (SDMP) ​ niini. ​Nagpadagan ang SEDC sa pantalan nga 10 ka dungguanan sa San Fernando nga gi­­gamit sa pagpadala og mga sementong Grand Cement nga ginama sa kusto­mer nga Taiheiyo Cement Phi­lippines, Inc. (TCPI) lukop nasud. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.