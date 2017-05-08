Solid Earth miabag sa mga mananagat
NAKABATON na unya ang mga mananagat sa San Fernando og upat ka mga bag-ong de motor nga bangka nga magamit nila sa inadlaw-adlaw nga panginabuhian sa pagpanagat.
Kini human mihatag ang Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) og 100,000 ngadto sa Panadtaran Fisherfolks Association (PFA) pinaagi sa panudlanan sa Barangay Panadtaran.
Giduso ni kapitan Ricardo Y. Reluya ang proyekto harun maabagan ang mga sakop sa PFA nga gipangulohan ni Rogelio G. Basco, ug gitanyag niya sa SEDC ang pagpakig-alayon.
Ni'ng bag-o pa lang, gitunol ni Mitzie Almira I. Carin, tagduma sa sa SEDC alang sa human resources and administration, ang ayuda uban ni Gines T. Boltron, ang community relations officer.
Giabagan sa SEDC ang proyekto ubos sa Social Development Management Program (SDMP) niini.
Nagpadagan ang SEDC sa pantalan nga 10 ka dungguanan sa San Fernando nga gigamit sa pagpadala og mga sementong Grand Cement nga ginama sa kustomer nga Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. (TCPI) lukop nasud. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 09, 2017.
