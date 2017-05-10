Ambassador & Ambassadress of Talamban 2017 winners

Ambassador OF Talamban 2017. Mr. Gerald Nitz Ponce ug Ambassadress of Talamban 2017, Ms. Tricia Marie Fiel. (Photo by Mr. Phernie Magalona)

GIKIRONAHAN nga Ambassador of Talamban 2017 si Mr. Gerald Nitz Ponce ug Ambassadress of Talamban 2017 si Ms. Tricia Marie Fiel. Ang Ambassador & Ambassadress of Talamban 2017 pageant gipahigayon niadtong Mayo 5, 2017 sa Talamban Sports & Cultural Center nga gi-produced sa Change, usa ka Talamban-based youth organization. Ang mga host sa pageant mao silang Mr. Borgie Cabigas sa ABS-CBN MagTV Na ug Ms. Christine Claire Bontuyan, ang organizing committee chairman. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 11, 2017.

