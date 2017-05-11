​Obra sa 3 ka propisor, 1 USC Fine Arts grads sa Australia

TULO ka mga magtutudlo ug usa ka gradwado sa University of San Carlos (USC) Department of Fine Arts (FA) mipasundayag sa ilang mga obra sa Australia. Ang “Proximity” exhibit sa C3 Contemporary Art Space sa dakbayan sa Melbourne mipasigarbo sa mga binuhat nilang Professor Ivy Marie Apa ug Nomar Miano nga miadto gyud sa Australia sa miaging bulan. Gipakita sab ang mga obra sa laing mga Pilipino gikan s Manila ug Sugbo, lakip na sa laing magtutdlo sa USC nga si Gigi Ocampo (nga nagpabilin ra diri sa Sugbo) ug sa gradwadong si Crezzo John “Soika Vomiter” Pas. Gihimug-atan sa “Proximity” ang kalambigitan sa dapit sulod sa gambalay sa gitumbok sa mga geograpo nga “new mobilities paradigm,” o’ mas mobile nga kalibutan sa paglalin, social media ug kagamitan sa pagbalhin. Matod sa Pilipinhong mantalaan sa Australian nga philtimes.com.au, gipasigda ang pasundayag ni Tania Smith ug gidumala sa Regional Art Forum. Giabagan kini sa USC ug Ateneo de Manila University. “Ang pagpasundayag sa usa ka langyaw nga dapit naghatag namo og kahigayunan sa mas lapad nga hawanan sa pagtuki sa mga isyu nga lahi ra ang pagtan-aw kung dinhi sa Pilipinas,” mipadayag si Apa. Nagtudlo og kursong arte ug disenyo sa USC sulod na sa upat ka tuig, gitambagan niya ang mga naninguha nga mahimong visual artist sama niya nga “kanunay ug seryoso nga magbansay sa inyong arte. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

