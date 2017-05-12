AiAi suwerte sa career, suwerte sad sa lovelife

MANILA - As of this writing, wala pa madawat ni AiAi delas Alas ang Best Actress Trophy niya gikan sa 2017 ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards nga gipahigayon sa Sarawak, Malaysia para sa lilas nga "Area" under BG Production ni Baby Go.

Wa makatambong si AiAi tungod sa ka-busy niya, super promote siya that time sa iyang comeback movie, ang Mighty Yaya and then may Pinas Sikat pa siya og sitcom with Vic Sotto.

Dili basta-basta ang mga naka-bangga ni Ai Ai sa Best Actress Category, sayang lang jud tungod kay wala siya para personal nga modawat sa iyang trophy.

Early this year, usa ka rare award sad ang nadawat ni AiAi og kini gikan mismo sa Santo Papa, ang Papal Award tungod sa gipatindog niyang simbahan og sa pagiging deboto niya.

May malumong kasing-kasing man gud si AiAi mao sigurong padayon siyang nakadawat og mga dagkong blessing.

Ang di ko malimutang nahimo ni Ai Ai sa showbiz mao ang pag-abaga sa tanang galastohon sa young actor nga si Jiro Manio samtang na-rehab kini.

Anak-anakan ang turing ni Ai Ai kang Jiro tungod kay sa "Tanging Ina" series, anak niya si Jiro.

Giingon nga sa showbiz, kung ang usa ka artista bongga ang career, mag-suffer ang iyang lovelife o kung wala namang career, bongga naman ang lovelife.

Pero si Ai Ai bongga ang career, bongga sad ang lovelife. Balita ko nga, hapit na sila magpakasal sa iyang boyfriend nga mas bata kaniya for so many years.

Anyway, congratulations for winning the Best Actress Ai Ai, ug sa movie mo nga "Mighty Yaya". You deserve it.

Cafe Troika

Coffee lover ako at halos lahat ng kape imported man o local ako na sigurong natilawan. Thanks, Leony Garcia, sa pag-invite nako sa launch ng Cafe Troika ng Edmark nga gawas sa premium coffee ay may sagol sad Ginseng, Tongkat Ali ug Ganoderma Extract.

Sa ayaw ng four in one, may pure coffee sad silang gi-launched, ang Cafe Power Black. Sa mga diabetic, duna silay sweeteners, ang N4S so puwede pa gihapon ninyong ma-enjoy ang kape.

Nahimamat nako ang CEO sa Edmark nga si Yap Wai Yen og bongga pala ang Edmark kay halos buong mundo na pala sila, may mga Afrikano, Malaysia ug uban pa. Bongga.