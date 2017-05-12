Benedicto College mipalapad sa programa

ANG Benedicto College padayon sa ilang pagpalapad ug pagpalambo sa mga programa ug mga kahimanan. Motanag na usab kini sa bag-ong engineering ug technological courses sa tuig tingtungha 2018-2019. Ang mga bag-ong kurso maglakip sa Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Ba­chelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, ug Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology. Ang Benedicto College nangandam sa pagkakaron alang sa mga bag-ong kurso pinaagi sa pagpalit og mga gikinahanglan nga kahimanan ug edipisyo nga magamit sa pag-abli sa klase. Si Dr. Abelardo Dayao, dean sa College of Education of Benedicto College, niingon nga ang mga bag-ong engineering ug technological courses isip tubag sa nagkataas nga demanda sa maong mga kurso sa Pilipinas ug Asia_Pacific region. Sumala sa Ambassador Frank L. Benedicto, usa sa la­bing tinahod nga opisyal nga Filipino, ang bag-ong mga kurso mao ang tampo sa tunghaan dili sa ekonoiya apan taha sa pagpanday sa nasod. Ang Benedicto tunghaan ug responsable sa paghimo og kalamboan nga gituyo sa pagbutang sa kolehiyo nga makapatas sa uban nga susamang gidak-on. Ang Benedicto College nipalapad sa bag-ong campus sa A.S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City. Gawas sa iyang regular nga kurso, kini nagtanyag sa technical ug vocational education ug adunay kompleto nga Se­nior High School program. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

