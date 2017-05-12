Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Sweet-spicy binagoongan pusit | SunStar

Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Sweet-spicy binagoongan pusit

Friday, May 12, 2017
Sweet-spicy binagoongan pusit

Mga sagol

2 lusok sa ahos nga gitadtad
1 kutcharita nga luy-a ginidnid
1 sibuyas bombay gihiwa og dinagko
1 green bell pepper nga gihiwa nga dinagko
1 red bell pepper nga gihiwa og dinagko
2 sili nga hang nga gihiwa
½ kilo sa pusit nga limpyo nga gihiwa nga pina-ring o tinag-as
sibuyas dahunan para pang-adorno

Sauce

¼ tasa sa sweet chili sauce
4 kutsara sa oyster sauce
2 kutsara sa ginisang bagoong
4 kutsara sa brown sugar
1 kutsarita sa hot sauce
2 kutsara sa sesame oil
Black pepper

Unsaon pag-andam

  1. Andama ang mga sagol ug isagol ang sauce gamit ang usa ka bowl. Ipadaplin.
  2. Gisala ang ahos, sibuyas ug luy-a.
  3. Isagol ang sauce ug palaputa og gamay.
  4. Idungan ang pusit, bell pepper ug sili para mohalang.
  5. Timplahi og paminta.
  6. Dekorasyoni og mga dahon sa sibuyas. Ready na i-serve.

Sunda ko sa akong social media accounts.
Facebook: facebook.com/LutongTatungOfficial
Website: www.lutongtatung.com
Twitter: @cheftatung
Instagram: Cheftatung

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

