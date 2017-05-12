Inato Lang ni Chef Tatung: Sweet-spicy binagoongan pusit

Sweet-spicy binagoongan pusit

● Mga sagol 2 lusok sa ahos nga gitadtad

1 kutcharita nga luy-a ginidnid

1 sibuyas bombay gihiwa og dinagko

1 green bell pepper nga gihiwa nga dinagko

1 red bell pepper nga gihiwa og dinagko

2 sili nga hang nga gihiwa

½ kilo sa pusit nga limpyo nga gihiwa nga pina-ring o tinag-as

sibuyas dahunan para pang-adorno ● Sauce ¼ tasa sa sweet chili sauce

4 kutsara sa oyster sauce

2 kutsara sa ginisang bagoong

4 kutsara sa brown sugar

1 kutsarita sa hot sauce

2 kutsara sa sesame oil

Black pepper ● Unsaon pag-andam Andama ang mga sagol ug isagol ang sauce gamit ang usa ka bowl. Ipadaplin. Gisala ang ahos, sibuyas ug luy-a. Isagol ang sauce ug palaputa og gamay. Idungan ang pusit, bell pepper ug sili para mohalang. Timplahi og paminta. Dekorasyoni og mga dahon sa sibuyas. Ready na i-serve.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

