Balak: Ang gugma, ang bangaw ug ang dagat
Ernesto A. Amatiaga
Pugalo, Alcoy, Cebu
Ang kainit sa atong pagbinatiay
Way hunong paghulmag dugang
Lubitos sa mga saad pagsipong
Sa hustong sukod sa rosaryuhan
Sa atong gugma.
Gikan sa tanaman sa pag-inunongay
Gidaog sa inalisngaw sa yuta
Ang kahumot sa imong mga pasalig
Nga kanato nagmugnag mga ang-ang
Pagkab-ot sa bangaw nga gihangad
Sa atong mga damgo.
Ug sa dagat sa pagpanimpalad
Kita nagkuyog pag-ubog
Nga nakigbisog sa mapintas balod
Padulong sa lapyahan
Nga gihugpaan sa nanagmaya
Nga mga salampati!
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.
