Balak: Ang gugma, ang bangaw ug ang dagat | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Balak: Ang gugma, ang bangaw ug ang dagat

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Balak: Ang gugma, ang bangaw ug ang dagat

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Ernesto A. Amatiaga
Pugalo, Alcoy, Cebu

Ang kainit sa atong pagbinatiay
Way hunong paghulmag dugang
Lubitos sa mga saad pagsipong
Sa hustong sukod sa rosaryuhan
Sa atong gugma.

Gikan sa tanaman sa pag-inunongay
Gidaog sa inalisngaw sa yuta
Ang kahumot sa imong mga pasalig
Nga kanato nagmugnag mga ang-ang
Pagkab-ot sa bangaw nga gihangad
Sa atong mga damgo.

Ug sa dagat sa pagpanimpalad
Kita nagkuyog pag-ubog
Nga nakigbisog sa mapintas balod
Padulong sa lapyahan
Nga gihugpaan sa nanagmaya
Nga mga salampati!

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments