Balak: Ang gugma, ang bangaw ug ang dagat

Ernesto A. Amatiaga

Pugalo, Alcoy, Cebu Ang kainit sa atong pagbinatiay

Way hunong paghulmag dugang

Lubitos sa mga saad pagsipong

Sa hustong sukod sa rosaryuhan

Sa atong gugma. Gikan sa tanaman sa pag-inunongay

Gidaog sa inalisngaw sa yuta

Ang kahumot sa imong mga pasalig

Nga kanato nagmugnag mga ang-ang

Pagkab-ot sa bangaw nga gihangad

Sa atong mga damgo. Ug sa dagat sa pagpanimpalad

Kita nagkuyog pag-ubog

Nga nakigbisog sa mapintas balod

Padulong sa lapyahan

Nga gihugpaan sa nanagmaya

Nga mga salampati!

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

