CTU-MC mopahigayon og alumni homecoming
GIPANAWAGAN ang tanang ninggraduwar o alumni sa Cebu Techological University (CTU), nga malampuson sa ilang nagkalainlaing natad sa panginabuhi, gitakdang mopahigayon sa tinuig nga tigom karong Mayo 21, Dominggo, a alas 4:00 sa hapon hangtud sa alas 7:00 sa gabii sa CTU Main Campus (MC) Gym.
Pangulohan kini ni CTU Vice President for Academic Affairs and Lingkages Dr. Vic Villaganas , kinsa sa samang higayon presidente usab sa CTU-MC Alumni Homecoming Association.
Lakip nga motambong sa maong okasyon mao kadtong kanhi mga malampusong trabahante ug negosyante nga mga estudyante sa college ug high school sa Cebu Trade School(CTS), Cebu State College of Science and Technology(CSCST), ang kanhi nga mga ngalan sa Cebu Technological University (CTU).
Gitakdang mohatag usab sa iyang inspirational message sa maong tinuig nga kalihokan si Dr. Rosein A. Ancheta Jr., ang presidente sa CTU , CTU Campus Director Dr. Januario L. Flores Jr., ug tanang miyembro sa Board of Trustees sa CTU Main Alumni Association.
Sa dugang kasayoran, kontak sa CTU-MC sa 256-1181 ug 412-0900. CTU-PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.
