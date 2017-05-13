CTU-MC mopahigayon og alumni homecoming

GIPANAWAGAN ang tanang ninggraduwar o alumni sa Cebu Techological University (CTU), nga malampuson sa ilang nagkalainlaing natad sa panginabuhi, gitakdang mopahigayon sa tinuig nga tigom karong Mayo 21, Dominggo, a alas 4:00 sa hapon hangtud sa alas 7:00 sa gabii sa CTU Main Campus (MC) Gym. Pangulohan kini ni CTU Vice President for Academic Affairs and Lingkages Dr. Vic Villaganas , kinsa sa samang higayon presidente usab sa CTU-MC Alumni Homeco­ming Association. Lakip nga motambong sa maong okasyon mao kadtong kanhi mga malampusong trabahante ug negos­yante nga mga estudyante sa college ug high school sa Cebu Trade School(CTS), Cebu State College of Science and Technology(CSCST), ang kanhi nga mga ngalan sa Cebu Tech­nological University (C­TU). Gitakdang mohatag usab sa iyang inspirational message sa maong tinuig nga kalihokan si Dr. Rosein A. Ancheta Jr., ang presidente sa CTU , CTU Campus Director Dr. Januario L. Flores Jr., ug tanang miyembro sa Board of Trustees sa CTU Main Alumni Association. Sa dugang kasayoran, kontak sa CTU-MC sa 256-1181 ug 412-0900. CTU-PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

