Basil: Tingog ni Jaya way paglubad

MANILA – More than 20 years na nga singer si Jaya pero hangtud sa telebisyon ko lang siya nakitang mokanta not until niadtong Friday diin first time kong naka-witness kung unsa siya ka ngilngig as concert artist sa iyang concert sa Music Museum entitled "No Boundaries".

Yes, wa gyuy utlanan ang iyang talent og mobilib jud ka kang Jaya kung makita mo siya sa live concert, wa gyuy pag­lubad.

Sa akong bana-bana morag almost 20 songs ang gikanta ni Jaya pero ang iyang vocal chords, nasa kondisyon jud.

Mas giganahan si Jaya nga mag-perform tungod kay nitan-aw si Vice Ganda, so feeling ko nagpa-impress jud si Jaya kang Vice.

Nihawa kami sa Music Museum mga past 12 midnight na pero nakita ko pa ang dakong van ni Vice Ganda nga naka-parada sa baba ng Music Museum and perhaps nakipag-tsikahan pa si Vice kang Jaya sa dressing room after the concert.

Oh di ba, nakakabilib ako sa relationship sa mga hosts and hurados sa It's Showtime tungod kay kon may show ang usa sa kanila they support each other. to think nga sa sobrang busy ni Vice puwede na siyang magdahilan pero bisan og super traffic (terible ang traffic sa Metro Manila kung Biyernes) go pa rin si Vice og kitang-kita ko nga nag-enjoy siya.

Special guests ni Jaya sina KZ Tandingan, Kyla, Erik Santos (mga kaubanan niya sa Corner Stone Management) ug guest sad ang Fil-Am singer nga si Nick Vera Perez nga nag-album launch kagabii sa Great Eastern Hotel og super bongga ang kanyang launch huh.

Definitely, wa jud magmahay si Jaya sa iyang pagbalhin sa Dos tungod kay aside from the fact nga may matawag nga siyang regular TV appearance isip hurado sa ‘Tawag Ng Tanghalan’ sa It's Showtime sunud-sunod sad ang iyang mga shows and concerts here and abroad.

Usbon ko, ang tingong sa Soul Diva nga si Jaya, wa juy paglubad.

Happy 49th birthday Mother Lito

For the past few years, panay ang emote sa manager nga si Lito de Guzman sa iyang FB account nga kung itandi kaniadtong medyo hinay na jud kuno ang kita niya karon sa showbiz, particularly sa pagiging usa ka talent manager but Mother Lito (as we call him although mas tiguwang ako kaniya og pipila ka buwan), di puwedeng di siya mag-celebrate sa iyang adlawang natawhan.

So every year, up man siya o down, mag-celebrate jud siya og kaniadtong May 12 iyang gisaulog ang iyang adlawng natawhan sa Shakeys Macapagal og bisan og nagmistulang children's party ang maong okasyon, keber tungod kay may mga batang bisita naman si LDG.

Padayon pa gihapon sa pag-discover og pag-manage og talents si Mother Lito in fact, aduna siya'y gimugna karon nga bag-ong girl group, ang ‘Hot Girl’ og ang uban nahimamat ko sa birthday ni Lito, may mga young and wholesome talents sad siya karon nga naka-kontrata og may mga projects na sa Viva like Danielle Carolino, Shy Briones ug ang gwapong si Aries Go.

And of course, nandiriyan pa rin naman ang iyang Wonder Gays nga hataw sad sa mga raket karon even sa international.

Anyway, Belated Happy Birthday Mother Lito and thank you so much for the friendship.