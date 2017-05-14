NEXTGEN mosaulog sa 1st anniversary

ANG NEXTGEN Global Alliance Corp. Cebu Provincial Depot mosaulog sa unang anibersaryo karong Mayo 23 nga ipahigayon sa Cebu Business Hotel sa dalan Colon, dakbayan sa Sugbo. Ang kasaulogan nagdala sa tema: "Heal The Land... Save Our Mother Earth." Ang kalihokan pagasugdan sa usa ka motorkada nga maggikan sa WDC Bldg., sa P. Burgos St., siyudad sa Sugbo subay sa nag-unang kadalanan sa downtown sa dakbayan ug motapos sa Cebu Business Hotel. Si Bise Mayor Agnes Magpale, presiding officer sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan, chairperon sa Committees on Tourism and Interational Affairs ug Women, Family and Minors, maoy pinasidunggang dinapit sa programa. Si Susan G. Sebastian, tag-iya sa NEXTRGEN Cebu Provincial Depot, maoy mohatag sa abling pakigpulong. Ang programa tambongan sa mga miyembro gikan sa nagkalainlaing dapit sa Central Visayas ug nagpaabot ang dagang papremyo.PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

