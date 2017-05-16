Jodi Sta. Maria ug Xian Lim, kinsa ang Dear Other Self?

NIA ang tipik sa interbyu nilang Jodi Sta. Maria ug Xian Lim sa local press atol sa promo tour sa “Dear Other Self” sa Star Cinema nga showing na karong adlawa, Miyerkules, Mayo 17, sa mga sinehan. Dinhi, excited nga gipaambit sa mga bida ang mga pagtulun-an nga ilang napupo sa maong pelikula. Jodi Sta. Maria ug Xian Lim, Ssssuper Ka!

Bakit “Dear Other Self?”

XIAN: Para kasi siyang dalawang reality, or alternate universe, kung saan ipapakita ang dalawang scenario sa buhay ni Becky (Jodi Sta. Maria). Para siyang love triangle sa trailer pero hindi siya love triangle.

JODI: What’s nice about this film meron siyang dalawang narrative. Pinakita yung life ni Becky na pinili niya at yung hindi n’ya pinili. So, when she stayed, for example, sa office, ang makakasama ko are the people that I worked with. Yun yung character ni Joseph Marco. And then when I chose to leave my family to pursue my passion for travelling, doon ko naman siya (Xian) makikilala.

What did you discover when you start working for the first time?

XIAN: Hindi ko inexpect na ganoon siya kasaya katrabaho at ang dami niyang kaalaman sa buhay na nai-share n’ya sa akin. Meron siyang kinwento na three types of people. These are the Leaf, Branch and Root people. The Leaf are those who come and go; the Branch is where you can kind of put your weight on them. Pero pag may malakas na hangin daw or storm, it can break; and the Root people which she said is our family who stay through thick and thin.

JODI: What I admire most about Xian is his childlike quality. I also learned na malalim din pala ang taong ito. Iba rin yung insights n’ya sa buhay.

Which is more important to you when making a decision? Is it heart or mind?

JODI: I think it’s always good to strike a perfect balance between the two. It cannot be all just logical, kailangan mo rin naman ang puso. Or if you just still don’t know what to do, refrain from making a choice or major life decision. O kung hindi naman, charge it to experience na lang. You don’t lose naman in life as long as you don’t lose the lesson.

XIAN: Sa akin naman, kung sobrang laki na nung desisyon, doon ako medyo dadaan sa puso. Kung magkakanda-leche man, ito talaga yung gusto deep inside me.

What’s the selling point of this movie?

JODI: This is very relatable. Every single waking hour is a decision. This movie will help us to be more discernful.

XIAN: This move is like a blueprint for those who question if they’re making the right decisions in life. Pag napanood nila yung buong film we hope to inspire a lot of people.

What’s the biggest decision that you’ve done in life?

JODI: Siguro No. 1 is when I was younger, is really choosing the career that I have now over my studies. Second is being a mother. Because once you become a mother parang complete responsibility na yun e.

XIAN: Yung dedication ko sa craft being an actor and also pursuing music at the same time.

In your past interview, you said you’ve decided to finish medicine and become a doctor. Why?

JODI: Maybe because it’s really in my heart to help people. I also want to put up a foundation, where poor people will be given medical access. Now, I’m taking up BS Psychology through homestudy school program in Southville International and Colleges.