Piolo-Toni movie mokita pa kaha?

MANILA - Ongoing na diay ang shooting sa pelikula nilang Piolo Pascual og Toni Gonzaga. Ang duha unang nag-uban sa big hit movie nga "Starting Over Again".

Ang pangutana karon, mag-hit pa ba ang sequel sa ilang pelikula? Wa ko'y idea sa title, even sa working title.

Ang lalaki kasi, way problema bisan og pila pa ang iyang anak o bisan og may anak pa siya sa gawas (ilabi na ang action stars) di jud kini mamahimong isyu. Pero sa babaye, aduna jud.

Pero may followers naman si Toni og for sure suportahan nila ang ilang idol.

Aduna'y dakong pressure karon sa duha - kinahanglang taasan nila ang box office record sa una nilang pelikula. Kinahanglang mas mokita kini otherwise... hehe.

Anyway, very optimistic ako nga nga aduna pa'y spark ang tandem nina Piolo Pascual og Toni Gonzaga. And since may spark pa, optimistic sad ko nga dili langawon ang ilang pelikula.

Cliff Torres

It's nice to know that my friend Cliff Torres is making waves now as a fashion designer. Nakurat na lang ako tungod kay may mga celebrities nga nagpasalamat kang Cliff pinaagi sa ilang social media accounts, diin gowns o costume ni Cliff ang ilang gisul-ob.

Pipila sa nagpasalamat kang Cliff include Vina Morales ug Zsa Zsa Padilla. Usa sad si Cliff sa mga designers nga nagpahuwam og gowns sa miaging Star Magic Ball.

Happy ako sa naabot ni Cliff nga nahimamat ko sa Boracay pipila ka tuig na ang minglabay.

Si Cliff sad ang designer sa Wonder Gays labi na sa panahon nga gi-promote pa sa grupo ang ilang "Blind Item" nga nidaug as Best Novelty Song, Best Novelty Album og Best Novelty Group sa PMPC Star Awards for Music several years ago.