Dakong 3-Day-Sale sa Gaisano Grand Malls

ATANGI ang pagbalik sa dakong kalihokan, ang Gaisano Grand Malls’ Incredible 3 Day Sale sugod sa Mayo 19 hangtod sa Mayo 21. Masinati ang dakong dis­kuwen­­to nga moabot og 50% sa pi­­nili nga mga butang o baligya. Malingaw ka sa walay ki­nituban nga tanyag ug ma­kadani nga baligya gikan sa fashionable clothing ngadto sa elegante nga gamit sa panimalay, cosmetic products ngadto sa travel gears ug outdoor equipments, baby essentials ngadto sa mga tunghaan ug office supplies. Naa kini tanan busa, ayaw pakyasa ang panahon. Mahimo moadto sa mga mosunod nga sanga sa Gaisano Grand Mall Cebu: Fiesta Mall-Tabunok, Carcar, Cordova, Dumanjug, Jai-Alai, Li­loan, Mactan, Mandaue, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Talam­ban, ug Toledo. Bugtong sa Gaisano Grand Mall, makadaginot ka matag adlaw. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

