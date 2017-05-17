Ms. Pajo 2017

17 lovely candidates uban ni Mayor Paz Radaza (tunga), Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan (tapad) ug mga barangay officials (kilid). (Hulagway ni Ariel Berdon)

ADUNAY 17 ka mga maanyag nga kandidata ang magtigi karong Mayo 27, 2017 alang sa titulong Miss Pajo 2017, Lapu-Lapu City. “Beauty with a purpose” ang hiyas nga gipangita sa pageant organizer nga gipangulohan ni Pajo barangay kapitan Junard Chan nga wa mag-apas sa premyo nga makuha alang sa mga modaog. Mipahinumdum sab si Mayor Paz Radaza sa dihang nag-courtesy call ang mga kandidata sa iyang buhatan nga moabag alang sa kalambuan sa barangay pina-agi sa ilang active participation sa bisan unsang community service o events. Ang 10 ka Sityos sa Pajo ang adunay tagsa o duha ka representante alang sa ikatulong tuig sa pagpahigayon sa maong beauty contest nga usa sa highlights sa nagsingabot nga kapistahan sa maong barangay.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

