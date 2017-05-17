Panawagan sa taga Can-asujan alang sa Brigada
GIAWHAG ang tanang lumulupyo sa Barangay Can-asujan Carcar City, dakbayan sa Sugbo nga mosalmot sa tinuig nga buluhatun sa atong eskwelahan sa Can-asujan National High School nga gitawag og brigada eskwela.
Maghugpong ug magtinabangay para sa kalambuan sa maong eskwelahan karong semanaha (Mayo 15 hangtod Mayo 20) ug kalambuan sa inyong mga anak.
Gidasig usab kamo sa pag paambit sa inyong mga panabang aron magmalampuson ang maong kalihukan. Daghang salamat. PR
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.
