Panawagan sa taga Can-asujan alang sa Brigada

GIAWHAG ang tanang lumulupyo sa Barangay Can-asujan Carcar City, dakbayan sa Sugbo nga mosalmot sa tinuig nga buluhatun sa atong eskwelahan sa Can-asujan National High School nga gitawag og bri­gada eskwela. Maghugpong ug magtinaba­ngay para sa kalambuan sa maong eskwelahan karong se­manaha (Mayo 15 hangtod Mayo 20) ug kalambuan sa inyong mga anak. Gidasig usab kamo sa pag paambit sa inyong mga panabang aron magmalampuson ang maong kalihukan. Dag­hang salamat. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.