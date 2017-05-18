Best of Cebu 2016 awarding ceremony ipahigayon karon

GUSTO ka ba motilaw sa mga lamiang pagkaon ug buot masayod sa labing maayong serbisyo sa Cebu? Karong hapon ang tukmang panahon. Ang Sun.Star Publishing, Inc., tigmantala sa numero nga mantalaan nga Sun.Star Cebu ug Superbalita Cebu, mopahigayon sa 4th Best of Cebu 2016 nga ipahigayon sa Pacific Grand Ballrom sa Cebu City Waterfront Hotel and Casino sa Barangay Lahug, dakbayan sa Sugbo, alas 6:00 karong gabii. Dili mominos 70 ka mga kompaniya o mga tag-iya og negosyo sa pagkaon ug serbisyo ang mopakita karon sa ilang obra ug masinati sa publiko nganong nalakip sila sa Best of Cebu. Ang maayong balita: libre sa tanan ang pagsulod sa exhibit area sa Pacific Ballroom. Dugang pa, ang Missing Filemon mopasundayag uban sa pipila ka mga lokal nga talento. Lakip sa mopadugang sa kainit sa Best of Cebu 2016 mao ang daghang raffle prmo sama sa round trip sa Cebu-Singapore sa Philippines Air Asia ug uban pa. Ang Best of Cebu namugdam aron paggiya sa mga kustomer kon asa ang labing lami ug makatarunganong bili sa pagkaon, lakip sa serbisyo gikan sa personal nga pag-atiman sa salon ngadto sa wellness outlets ug uban pa. Sa pikas bahin, ang pagtabang sa mga negosyante nga mas maila ang ilang produkto o serbisyo sa publiko pinaagi sa tanang publikasyon sa Sun.Star Publishing, Inc. (SSPI) nga nipalapad sa iyang plata-porma, gikan sa tradisyon nga mantalaan ngadto sa di­gital nga bahin lakip sa iyang social media accounts nga dunay minilyon ka followers sa tibuok kalibotan. Mao kini hinungdan na ang mga kompaniya nga nalista sa Best of Cebu dako og benepisyo sa kalit nga pag-umento sa ilang kliyente. Tana sa Best of Cebu!

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

